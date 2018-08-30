Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact RXi Pharmaceuticals (RXII) Share Price

Media stories about RXi Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXII) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. RXi Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.6093203297409 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXII traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.52. 50,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.31. RXi Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $7.70.

RXi Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. sell-side analysts expect that RXi Pharmaceuticals will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price target on RXi Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised RXi Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immuno-oncology therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA that reduces the expression of connective tissue growth factor, a critical regulator of several biological pathways involved in fibrosis, including scar formation in the skin and eye.

