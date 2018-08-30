Sonic Foundry (SOFO) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sonic Foundry earned a coverage optimism score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the software maker an impact score of 48.0485745022205 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

SOFO stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.71. 2,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,607. Sonic Foundry has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Sonic Foundry had a negative net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 258.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter.

About Sonic Foundry

Sonic Foundry, Inc provides enterprise solutions and services for the Web communications market in the United States and internationally. It offers Mediasite Video Platform, an on-premises solution to publish, stream, manage, search, and analyze videos; and Mediasite Video Cloud, a solution, which provides hosting and management of content.

