Sono-Tek Co. (SOTK) CEO Sells $13,512.45 in Stock

Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) CEO Christopher L. Coccio sold 5,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $13,512.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SOTK remained flat at $$2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 13,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Sono-Tek Co. has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.91 million, a PE ratio of 128.50 and a beta of 0.17.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

