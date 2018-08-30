Southern First Bancshares (SFST) vs. National Australia Bank (NABZY) Head to Head Contrast

Southern First Bancshares (OTCMKTS: NABZY) and National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Dividends

National Australia Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Southern First Bancshares does not pay a dividend. National Australia Bank pays out 77.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk and Volatility

Southern First Bancshares has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Australia Bank has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Southern First Bancshares and National Australia Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern First Bancshares $70.54 million 4.34 $13.04 million N/A N/A National Australia Bank $24.56 billion 2.27 $4.03 billion $0.92 11.33

National Australia Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Southern First Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Southern First Bancshares and National Australia Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern First Bancshares 21.88% 11.13% 1.02% National Australia Bank N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Southern First Bancshares and National Australia Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern First Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50 National Australia Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00

Southern First Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.82%. Given Southern First Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Southern First Bancshares is more favorable than National Australia Bank.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.4% of Southern First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of National Australia Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Southern First Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Southern First Bancshares beats National Australia Bank on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans; construction real estate loans; commercial business loans for various lines of businesses, such as the manufacturing, service industry, and professional service areas; consumer real estate and home equity loans; and other consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment loans and revolving lines of credit. In addition, it provides other bank services, such as Internet banking, cash management, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit, automatic drafts, bill payment, and mobile banking services. The company operates through nine retail offices located in Greenville, Columbia, and Charleston; one located in Raleigh; and one located in Atlanta. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

National Australia Bank Company Profile

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Consumer Banking and Wealth, Business and Private Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and NZ Banking segments. The company accepts transaction accounts, savings accounts, term deposits, and deposit accounts; and specialized accounts, such as foreign currency, business interest, statutory trust, community free saver, and farm management accounts. It also provides home loans; personal loans; agribusiness loans; business market and option loans; equipment and vehicle loans; short term loans for micro enterprises; and debtor, invoice, and trade finance, as well as business overdrafts. In addition, the company offers insurance products consisting of car, home and content, landlord, travel, credit card, personal loan, home loan, caravan and trailer, and life insurance; and superannuation, self-managed super funds, and financial planning and advisory services; and travel services, as well as investment products. Further, it provides credit, debit, and business cards; payments and merchant services; online banking services; small business services; and international and foreign exchange solutions. As of September 30, 2017, the company operated through a network of 796 branches and business banking centers, and 2,934 ATMs. National Australia Bank Limited was founded in 1834 and is based in Docklands, Australia.

