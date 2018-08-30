Spark Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in TheStreet, Inc. (TST)

Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in TheStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:TST) by 37.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,300 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TheStreet were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in TheStreet by 126.2% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 115,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 64,517 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in TheStreet by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 60,336 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in TheStreet during the first quarter valued at $290,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TheStreet by 197.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 227,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 150,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TheStreet by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,794,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 88,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

Get TheStreet alerts:

TST opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $105.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.36. TheStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $2.50.

TheStreet (NASDAQ:TST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.35 million. TheStreet had a net margin of 50.81% and a return on equity of 4.86%. equities research analysts predict that TheStreet, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TheStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of TheStreet from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.63.

TheStreet Company Profile

TheStreet, Inc, a financial news and information provider, provides business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C) content and products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: TheDeal/BoardEx, RateWatch, and Business to Consumer. Its B2B products include The Deal, a digital subscription model that delivers coverage primarily to institutional investors on changes in corporate control comprising merges and acquisitions, private equity, corporate activism, and restructuring; and BoardEx, an institutional relationship capital management database and platform, which holds profiles of approximately 1 million business leaders.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TheStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:TST).

Receive News & Ratings for TheStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TheStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.