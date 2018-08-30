Spark Investment Management LLC Invests $235,000 in Finjan Holdings Inc (FNJN) Stock

Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 69,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. Spark Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Finjan at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNJN. Southpaw Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Finjan during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,198,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Finjan by 244.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 492,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 349,576 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its stake in Finjan by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 350,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Finjan during the 1st quarter valued at about $650,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Finjan during the 1st quarter valued at about $526,000. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on FNJN. ValuEngine cut Finjan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Finjan from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Finjan in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Shares of Finjan stock opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $124.51 million, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of -0.64. Finjan Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $5.07.

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Finjan Holdings Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Philip Hartstein sold 33,750 shares of Finjan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $169,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael David Noonan sold 23,502 shares of Finjan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $117,745.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,252 shares of company stock valued at $304,383. 8.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Finjan Profile

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

