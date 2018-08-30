SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) is Highland Private Wealth Management’s 4th Largest Position

Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 295.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,034 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises about 7.6% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $21,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPY. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,028,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 345,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,034,000 after purchasing an additional 18,344 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 614,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,728,000 after purchasing an additional 60,525 shares during the period. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 42,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock opened at $291.48 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $242.93 and a twelve month high of $291.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th were given a dividend of $1.2456 per share. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 15th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

