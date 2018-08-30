SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) Holdings Boosted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $18,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. WealthTrust Fairport LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Live Your Vision LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 168.7% during the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000.

Shares of SDY opened at $98.74 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $87.95 and a 12-month high of $98.89.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

