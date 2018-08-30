Speedway Motorsports (TRK) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of -0.02

News articles about Speedway Motorsports (NYSE:TRK) have trended somewhat negative recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Speedway Motorsports earned a media sentiment score of -0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.9912080586943 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Speedway Motorsports alerts:

NYSE:TRK traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.95. 316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,168. Speedway Motorsports has a twelve month low of $16.46 and a twelve month high of $23.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.14 million, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Speedway Motorsports (NYSE:TRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.04). Speedway Motorsports had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $165.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.21 million. analysts expect that Speedway Motorsports will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Speedway Motorsports’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Speedway Motorsports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Speedway Motorsports from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th.

Speedway Motorsports Company Profile

Speedway Motorsports, Inc, through its subsidiaries, promotes, markets, and sponsors motorsports activities in the United States. The company owns and operates eight racing facilities, including Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and Texas Motor Speedway racing facilities.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Speedway Motorsports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedway Motorsports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.