SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC) Position Lifted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,207 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,573 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.16% of SPS Commerce worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 546,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,001,000 after purchasing an additional 99,318 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,795,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,860,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.29.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $96.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.72. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $98.99.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $61.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.78 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $853,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,624,406.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 18,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $1,552,100.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,245.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,495 shares of company stock worth $3,600,600 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders, manage sell-through performance, and source new items.

