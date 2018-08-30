SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SS&C Technologies earned a coverage optimism score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the technology company an impact score of 46.5302336169775 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of research firms have commented on SSNC. BidaskClub raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.91.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $58.62 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $60.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $908.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 121.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.64%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services providers. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

