Stagecoach Group (SAGKF) and Rev Group (REVG) Head to Head Contrast

Stagecoach Group (NYSE: REVG) and Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Stagecoach Group has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rev Group has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Stagecoach Group and Rev Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stagecoach Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Rev Group 0 4 3 0 2.43

Rev Group has a consensus price target of $25.83, suggesting a potential upside of 51.69%. Given Rev Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rev Group is more favorable than Stagecoach Group.

Dividends

Rev Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Stagecoach Group does not pay a dividend. Rev Group pays out 21.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stagecoach Group and Rev Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stagecoach Group $5.34 billion 0.23 $183.47 million $0.32 6.78 Rev Group $2.27 billion 0.48 $31.37 million $0.94 18.12

Stagecoach Group has higher revenue and earnings than Rev Group. Stagecoach Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rev Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Stagecoach Group and Rev Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stagecoach Group N/A N/A N/A Rev Group 2.28% 12.84% 5.66%

Summary

Rev Group beats Stagecoach Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stagecoach Group

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through four segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of 6,900 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 9 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,300 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London. The company also operates bus services under contract, transit authorities, and others; commuter bus services; inter-city coach services; bus tours; charter operations; and sightseeing bus services through a fleet of approximately 2,300 vehicles in the United States and Canada. In addition, it operates South West Trains in south west England out of London Waterloo railway station, as well as Island Line services on the Isle of Wight; East Midlands main line train services to London St Pancras, regional rail services in the East Midlands area, and inter-regional services between Norwich and Liverpool; the Virgin Trains East Coast providing inter-city train services between London to Edinburgh, Newcastle, Leeds, and York; and Supertram, a light rail network incorporating three routes in the city of Sheffield. Stagecoach Group plc was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Perth, the United Kingdom.

About Rev Group

REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipal fire departments, EMS providers, and private fleets through dealers. The Commercial segment provides transit and shuttle buses, school buses, mobility vans, and other specialty vehicles, including sweepers and terminal trucks. The segment sells its products directly, as well as through dealers to municipalities, schools, and commercial and industrial customers. The Recreation segment offers motorized recreational vehicles and luxury buses. This segment sells its vehicles through dealer to brand-loyal customers and fleet owners. The company also provides aftermarket parts and services. REV Group, Inc. was formerly known as Allied Specialty Vehicles, Inc. and changed its name to REV Group, Inc. in November 2015. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

