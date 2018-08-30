Standard Life Aberdeen plc Increases Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,053,238 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,802 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.30% of Juniper Networks worth $28,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 47.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,027,697 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $302,379,000 after buying an additional 3,556,354 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 646.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,673,164 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $45,879,000 after buying an additional 1,448,922 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 739.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,573,913 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $43,147,000 after buying an additional 1,386,476 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 547.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,431,882 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,838,000 after buying an additional 1,210,732 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth about $30,664,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $28.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $29.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 16,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $426,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,974.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,300 shares of company stock worth $1,130,160. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 price objective on Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.10.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

