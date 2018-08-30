Standard Life Aberdeen plc Reduces Holdings in Amerisafe, Inc. (AMSF)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its position in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 478,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,720 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Amerisafe were worth $27,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Amerisafe in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Amerisafe in the second quarter worth about $235,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Amerisafe in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Amerisafe in the first quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Amerisafe in the second quarter worth about $403,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMSF shares. BidaskClub raised Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $61.00 price objective on Amerisafe and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Amerisafe from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

NASDAQ AMSF opened at $63.35 on Thursday. Amerisafe, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $67.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $96.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.11 million. research analysts expect that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies.

