Standard Life Aberdeen plc Takes $26.15 Million Position in OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – (ONE)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – (NYSE:ONE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,352,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,150,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 1.44% of OneSmart International Edun Gr as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr in the first quarter worth approximately $390,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in OneSmart International Edun Gr in the first quarter worth approximately $430,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in OneSmart International Edun Gr in the first quarter worth approximately $7,622,000. Carlyle Group L.P. purchased a new stake in OneSmart International Edun Gr in the first quarter worth approximately $248,939,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in OneSmart International Edun Gr in the first quarter worth approximately $41,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Get OneSmart International Edun Gr alerts:

ONE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered OneSmart International Edun Gr from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.60 to $15.60 in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th.

Shares of ONE opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $128.63 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts anticipate that OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneSmart International Edun Gr Profile

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools in the People's Republic of China. It offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for OneSmart International Edun Gr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSmart International Edun Gr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.