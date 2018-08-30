Standex Int’l (SXI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $126.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Standex International Corp. is a diversified manufacturer producing and marketing a wide variety of useful, quality products. The company enjoys a broad and well-balanced earnings base by virtue of its strong market position in selected areas of operation. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Standex Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. B. Riley set a $125.00 price target on shares of Standex Int’l and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Standex Int’l from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.33.

Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $108.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.52. Standex Int’l has a fifty-two week low of $89.40 and a fifty-two week high of $114.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $227.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.73 million. Standex Int’l had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 14.94%. Standex Int’l’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. research analysts expect that Standex Int’l will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standex Int’l during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its position in shares of Standex Int’l by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 1,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standex Int’l in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Standex Int’l in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Standex Int’l by 233.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Standex Int’l Company Profile

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, coolers and freezers, ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, countertop merchandisers, cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, deep fryers, baking equipment, pump systems, and display cases.

