Starbase Price Up 4% Today (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 30th. During the last week, Starbase has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Starbase has a market cap of $956,786.00 and $766.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starbase token can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Starbase alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014531 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000349 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00275603 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00152871 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00034762 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010820 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase launched on February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co.

Buying and Selling Starbase

Starbase can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.