Starcom (STAR) Receives corporate Rating from Northland Capital Partners

Northland Capital Partners reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Starcom (LON:STAR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) price objective on the stock.

Shares of Starcom stock opened at GBX 2.83 ($0.04) on Wednesday. Starcom has a 1 year low of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 4.15 ($0.05).

About Starcom

Starcom plc is engaged in the development of wireless solutions for the remote tracking, monitoring and protection of various types of assets and people. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, has four operating segments: sets, accessory, Web and other. The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries: Starcom G.P.S.

