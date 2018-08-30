State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,072 Shares of Cimpress NV (CMPR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress in the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMPR opened at $139.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.36, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of -0.16. Cimpress NV has a 1 year low of $89.88 and a 1 year high of $171.76.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $631.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.71 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 27.10%. equities research analysts expect that Cimpress NV will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMPR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Aegis reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Cimpress in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Cimpress in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $165.00 target price on shares of Cimpress and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.75.

In other news, EVP Cornelis David Arends acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.30 per share, with a total value of $57,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress N.V. operates as a technology based company in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It aggregates individually customized orders for a range of print, signage, apparel, and related products primarily through the Internet. The company operates through four segments: Vistaprint, Upload and Print, National Pen, and All Other Businesses.

