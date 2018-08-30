Status Price Up 5.2% This Week (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. One Status token can now be bought for $0.0401 or 0.00000582 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, Kyber Network, OOOBTC and IDAX. Status has a market capitalization of $139.29 million and approximately $5.35 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Status has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004743 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014519 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000344 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00272663 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00151623 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00034040 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010940 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Status

Status was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

Status can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Neraex, DDEX, Ethfinex, GOPAX, Bithumb, ChaoEX, TOPBTC, Huobi, Ovis, IDAX, Bancor Network, Coinrail, Liqui, DragonEX, Tidex, Gate.io, Radar Relay, DEx.top, Upbit, Bittrex, HitBTC, CoinTiger, OOOBTC, OTCBTC, Kyber Network, ABCC, OKEx, BigONE, Gatecoin, ZB.COM, Cobinhood, Poloniex, IDEX, Koinex, LATOKEN, IDCM, Binance, Livecoin and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

