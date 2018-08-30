Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 9,291 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (TTWO)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,291 shares during the quarter. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock makes up approximately 1.3% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.47% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock worth $63,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 73,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Daniel P. Emerson sold 13,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $1,510,505.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 115,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,159,413.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Viera bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $133.93 per share, for a total transaction of $10,044,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 926 shares in the company, valued at $124,019.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,021 shares of company stock worth $8,503,784 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTWO. Wedbush set a $132.00 price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. BidaskClub raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.42.

TTWO traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.47. 15,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock has a one year low of $92.81 and a one year high of $138.63.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $288.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.95 million. analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

