Stevens Capital Management LP Buys 3,504 Shares of InterXion Holding NV (INXN)

Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in InterXion were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in InterXion during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in InterXion during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in InterXion by 5,599.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 179,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 176,226 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in InterXion during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in InterXion during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get InterXion alerts:

Shares of INXN opened at $66.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 87.96, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.69. InterXion Holding NV has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $67.19.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $138.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.27 million. InterXion had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that InterXion Holding NV will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 price target on InterXion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on InterXion from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of InterXion in a report on Friday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on InterXion to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterXion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.80.

InterXion Company Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, and other customers.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN).

Receive News & Ratings for InterXion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterXion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.