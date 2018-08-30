Stevens Capital Management LP Has $1.16 Million Stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR)

Stevens Capital Management LP lowered its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 68.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 29,511 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPR. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 378,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,694.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 70,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 66,456 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,654,000 after purchasing an additional 14,708 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,178,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $444,882,000 after purchasing an additional 138,708 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the period.

NYSE:SPR opened at $85.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.41. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.22 and a fifty-two week high of $105.20.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 39.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.97%.

SPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.21.

In other Spirit AeroSystems news, SVP Duane F. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $299,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,830.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michelle Lohmeier sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $298,566.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,130.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,251 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

