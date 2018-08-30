Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $1.08 Million in Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 47,806 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,373,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,400,000 after purchasing an additional 57,630 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 524,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 2nd quarter worth $10,212,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,794,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,421,000 after purchasing an additional 161,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Wedbush downgraded Umpqua from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Umpqua from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Umpqua has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $24.89.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $298.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.67 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 22.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

