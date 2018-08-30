Stifel Financial Corp (SF) Stake Increased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Stifel Financial worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,596,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,916,000 after acquiring an additional 332,354 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,628,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,473,000 after acquiring an additional 10,417 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,532,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,787,000 after acquiring an additional 15,198 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,522,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,196,000 after acquiring an additional 169,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,218,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

SF opened at $56.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Stifel Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $68.76.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $742.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.62 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.03%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $68,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.