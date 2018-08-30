Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Hold Rating for Apache (APA)

Apache (NYSE:APA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Thursday. They currently have a $49.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.05% from the company’s current price.

APA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Argus raised shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.19 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Apache to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Apache in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Apache in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apache has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

NYSE APA opened at $43.73 on Thursday. Apache has a 52-week low of $33.60 and a 52-week high of $49.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 182.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.11. Apache had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. equities analysts expect that Apache will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.35 per share, with a total value of $95,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Christmann acquired 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.63 per share, with a total value of $170,157.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 150,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,574,866.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 12,700 shares of company stock valued at $540,145. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Apache by 16.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,352,714 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,052,000 after buying an additional 186,985 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apache by 16.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Apache by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 670,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,789,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Apache by 19.5% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Apache by 132.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,626 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

