Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Express (EXPR)

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 7,113 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,367% compared to the average volume of 485 put options.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EXPR shares. ValuEngine raised Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Express from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Express in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

In related news, EVP James A. Hilt sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $103,510.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,061.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Express by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 363,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Express by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of Express by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 163,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Express by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Express by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 41,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE EXPR opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.83 million, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.86. Express has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $11.34.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Express had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Express will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Express, Inc operates as a specialty apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men between 20 and 30 years across various aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; mobile app; and franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

