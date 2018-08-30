STONECASTLE Fin/COM (BANX) versus Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) Head-To-Head Analysis

STONECASTLE Fin/COM (NASDAQ: FOCS) and Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.2% of STONECASTLE Fin/COM shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of STONECASTLE Fin/COM shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares STONECASTLE Fin/COM and Focus Financial Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STONECASTLE Fin/COM 78.09% N/A N/A Focus Financial Partners N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for STONECASTLE Fin/COM and Focus Financial Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STONECASTLE Fin/COM 0 0 4 0 3.00 Focus Financial Partners 0 3 1 0 2.25

STONECASTLE Fin/COM currently has a consensus target price of $23.75, indicating a potential upside of 5.09%. Focus Financial Partners has a consensus target price of $44.33, indicating a potential upside of 4.86%. Given STONECASTLE Fin/COM’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe STONECASTLE Fin/COM is more favorable than Focus Financial Partners.

Dividends

STONECASTLE Fin/COM pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Focus Financial Partners does not pay a dividend. STONECASTLE Fin/COM pays out 95.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares STONECASTLE Fin/COM and Focus Financial Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STONECASTLE Fin/COM $17.37 million 8.52 $12.03 million $1.59 14.21 Focus Financial Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

STONECASTLE Fin/COM has higher revenue and earnings than Focus Financial Partners.

Summary

STONECASTLE Fin/COM beats Focus Financial Partners on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STONECASTLE Fin/COM

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.

About Focus Financial Partners

There is no company description available for Focus Financial Partners Inc.

