Strix Group (KETL) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Strix Group (LON:KETL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday.

Shares of KETL opened at GBX 165 ($2.13) on Thursday.

Strix Group Plc manufactures and sells kettle safety controls and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating, temperature and steam-management devices, such as steam boilers, instant flow heaters, and turbo toasters.

