Strs Ohio Buys 61,300 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 1,425.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Piermont Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $235,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $18.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $21.48.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $35.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.49 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 23.88%. research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk sold 644,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $11,661,563.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,562,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,407,975.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk sold 53,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $927,776.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,562,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,771,807.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,278,021 shares of company stock valued at $74,892,770 in the last 90 days. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

