Stryker Co. (SYK) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 142.6% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 1,218.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $171.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.83. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $138.56 and a 1-year high of $179.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Stryker from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.25.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

