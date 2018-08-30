Summit Global Investments Acquires 500 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (HELE)

Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HELE. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 856,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,492,000 after acquiring an additional 187,780 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,036,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 713,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,057,000 after acquiring an additional 145,440 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,029,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,275,000 after acquiring an additional 142,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth about $10,151,000. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

HELE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.75.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $117.47 on Thursday. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $81.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 9th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.54. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $354.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vincent D. Carson sold 6,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total value of $726,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

