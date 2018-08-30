Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Insider Janice Odegaard Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) insider Janice Odegaard sold 60,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total value of C$3,240,000.00.

TSE SU traded up C$0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$54.24. 1,477,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,971,323. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$38.34 and a 12 month high of C$55.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital cut Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.76.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

