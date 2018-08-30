Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) Holdings Decreased by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 41,535 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Superior Energy Services were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Superior Energy Services by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,907,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,419,000 after buying an additional 461,372 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Superior Energy Services by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,285,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,137,000 after buying an additional 3,118,109 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,796,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Superior Energy Services by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,297,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,952,000 after buying an additional 531,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Superior Energy Services by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,606,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,399,000 after buying an additional 412,676 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPN shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Superior Energy Services from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Superior Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Superior Energy Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised Superior Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Superior Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

SPN opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.97. Superior Energy Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $12.73.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. Superior Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. Superior Energy Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Superior Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

