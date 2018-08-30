Swiss National Bank Acquires 8,500 Shares of Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 340,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $36,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,319,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,023,693,000 after buying an additional 1,764,684 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 2,565.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 379,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,251,000 after buying an additional 365,625 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 658.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 334,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,792,000 after buying an additional 290,799 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,996,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,291,000 after purchasing an additional 266,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 5,442 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total transaction of $635,462.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,883.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Suzanne M. Grafton sold 729 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $87,319.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,272.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,171 shares of company stock valued at $841,712 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KSU opened at $119.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $99.47 and a one year high of $120.34.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $682.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

KSU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “$111.08” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.