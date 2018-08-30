SYSCO (SYY) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SYSCO earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.5984270974397 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Shares of SYY opened at $74.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. SYSCO has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $75.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.56.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 68.15%. SYSCO’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that SYSCO will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.86%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.42.

In other SYSCO news, CFO Joel T. Grade sold 17,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $1,192,061.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,887,428.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,278,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $150,729,025.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,013.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,118,448 shares of company stock valued at $206,431,891. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, Bahamas, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Spain, and Luxembourg.

