T-Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 11.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,182,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,412,524 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $1,146,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,108,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 16,308.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,290,233 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,370 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 7,776.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,272,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $76,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,046 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 1st quarter worth $43,931,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 580.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 584,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,700,000 after purchasing an additional 706,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Mcauliffe sold 4,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $249,461.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,195.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,963,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,038 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,844. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on T-Mobile Us in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $65.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $66.64. The firm has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.44.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.