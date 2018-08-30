TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (TTWO) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,410 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,435,000 after buying an additional 23,211 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $136.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.86. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock has a 52-week low of $92.81 and a 52-week high of $138.63.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $288.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.95 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 10.49%. research analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.42.

In related news, Director Paul E. Viera bought 73,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $133.94 per share, with a total value of $9,897,630.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 926 shares in the company, valued at $124,028.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Viera bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $133.93 per share, for a total transaction of $10,044,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,019.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,021 shares of company stock worth $8,503,784. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

