Talend (TLND) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Talend SA is a provider of big data and cloud integration solutions. Its commercial products are Data Fabric, Big Data Integration, Real-Time Big Data, Data Preparation, Data Integration, Cloud Integration, Data Quality, Application Integration, Master Data Management and metadata Manager. The company also provides technical support; and consulting and training services. Talend SA is based in Suresnes, France. “

TLND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Talend from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Talend from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Talend from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Talend from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

TLND traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $63.14. The company had a trading volume of 263 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,319. Talend has a fifty-two week low of $35.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.92 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Talend had a negative net margin of 19.77% and a negative return on equity of 190.77%. The business had revenue of $49.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Talend’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Talend will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Talend in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Talend by 1,906.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Talend during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Talend during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talend during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Talend

Talend SA provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

