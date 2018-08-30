Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.17

Media coverage about Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.8883583775688 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE TARO opened at $106.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.50. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $93.01 and a one year high of $128.46.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $154.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.54 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 34.18%. analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TARO. HC Wainwright set a $124.00 target price on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.50.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

See Also: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.