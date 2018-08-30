Taylor Asset Management Inc. Invests $485,000 in Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Taylor Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.2% of Taylor Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,240,939,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,768,560,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,392,514,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,127,357,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $608,463,000. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $214.99 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $197.46 and a 1 year high of $285.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.83. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 56.32%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Broadcom to $300.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Longbow Research downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. B. Riley downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $308.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Broadcom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.87.

In other news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.90, for a total value of $4,098,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 10,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total value of $2,863,292.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,604 shares of company stock valued at $31,572,092. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

