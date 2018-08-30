TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL) Shares Bought by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,859 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity comprises 1.1% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $7,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 142,091 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,797,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 41,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 43,395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

NYSE:TEL opened at $91.53 on Thursday. TE Connectivity Ltd has a twelve month low of $77.16 and a twelve month high of $108.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.44%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.91.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia?Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.