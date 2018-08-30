Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $971,000 Stake in Entegris Inc (ENTG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Entegris were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at $531,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 930,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,528,000 after acquiring an additional 105,433 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entegris alerts:

ENTG opened at $34.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Entegris Inc has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $39.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Entegris had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $383.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Entegris Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

In related news, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 5,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $188,124.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,725.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 24,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $900,009.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,309.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,781. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Microcontamination Control (MC), and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.