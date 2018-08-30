Telaria Inc (TLRA) Major Shareholder Vii Lp Canaan Sells 159,328 Shares

Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) major shareholder Vii Lp Canaan sold 159,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $602,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Vii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 28th, Vii Lp Canaan sold 149,352 shares of Telaria stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $539,160.72.

On Thursday, August 23rd, Vii Lp Canaan sold 141,258 shares of Telaria stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $501,465.90.

On Monday, August 20th, Vii Lp Canaan sold 113,062 shares of Telaria stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $399,108.86.

On Wednesday, August 15th, Vii Lp Canaan sold 77,902 shares of Telaria stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $284,342.30.

TLRA traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.94. The stock had a trading volume of 456,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,889. Telaria Inc has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $5.30.

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 million. Telaria had a negative return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Telaria in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telaria during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Telaria during the first quarter valued at about $182,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Telaria during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Telaria during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TLRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Telaria in a research note on Monday, May 7th.

About Telaria

Telaria, Inc, a software company, operates a programmatic, self-service, seller platform to monetize and manage premium video content across various Internet-connected screens and devices in the United States. Its platform enables publishers to optimize and automate their video advertising sales; and manage their inventory across sales channels, devices, and platforms.

