Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR (TLK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR (NYSE:TLK) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TLK shares. Macquarie raised shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Nomura raised shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd.

Shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.42. 413,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,971. Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (NYSE:TLK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 24,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP grew its position in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 65,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 64,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 158,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, information, and media and edutainment services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, and Wholesale and International. The company offers mobile services, including mobile voice, SMS, value-added, and mobile broadband services.

