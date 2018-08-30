Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) Holdings Lifted by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Telephone & Data Systems were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 52,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 57,590 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 84,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,636 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Telephone & Data Systems alerts:

TDS stock opened at $30.67 on Thursday. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $31.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.87 and a beta of 0.71.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.75%.

TDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Telephone & Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Telephone & Data Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

In related news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 39,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $1,160,939.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,939.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 54,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $1,672,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,700.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,330 shares of company stock worth $5,962,196 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, wireline, cable, and hosted and managed services in the United States. The company offers cellular services, such as postpaid national plans and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and business rate plans.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone & Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone & Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.