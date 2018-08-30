Tellurian (TELL) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Tellurian (NASDAQ: TELL):

8/29/2018 – Tellurian was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/22/2018 – Tellurian was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/14/2018 – Tellurian was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

8/14/2018 – Tellurian is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2018 – Tellurian had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.

8/7/2018 – Tellurian was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

7/31/2018 – Tellurian was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

7/28/2018 – Tellurian was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

7/19/2018 – Tellurian was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/10/2018 – Tellurian was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

TELL opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.52. Tellurian Inc has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $13.74.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 million. equities analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tellurian by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,141,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,777,000 after purchasing an additional 603,397 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Tellurian by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,362,000 after purchasing an additional 431,875 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tellurian during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,326,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tellurian during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,774,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tellurian by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 925,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 138,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading, and infrastructure that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline.

