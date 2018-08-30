Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock (TEI) Earns Media Sentiment Score of -0.10

Headlines about Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:TEI) have trended somewhat negative this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock earned a news impact score of -0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 48.1531995182115 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE TEI traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 299,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,604. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $11.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 47,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $480,740.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,113,958 shares of company stock valued at $11,573,769.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. Common Stock

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

