Tenable Holdings Inc’s (TENB) Quiet Period Will Expire on September 4th

Tenable’s (NASDAQ:TENB) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, September 4th. Tenable had issued 10,900,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 26th. The total size of the offering was $250,700,000 based on an initial share price of $23.00. During Tenable’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

TENB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Get Tenable alerts:

TENB stock opened at $33.75 on Thursday. Tenable has a twelve month low of $29.10 and a twelve month high of $35.51.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds acquired 21,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $499,997.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.