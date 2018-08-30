Tenable (TENB) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ: TENB) recently:

8/20/2018 – Tenable is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set a “weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

8/20/2018 – Tenable is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/20/2018 – Tenable is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

8/20/2018 – Tenable is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

8/20/2018 – Tenable is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

8/20/2018 – Tenable is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:TENB traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.21. 2,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,491. Tenable Holdings Inc has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $35.51.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds bought 21,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $499,997.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

